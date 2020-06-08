HISD closes district headquarters for cleaning after confirmed coronavirus case

HOUSTON – Officials have temporarily closed the Houston Independent School District’s headquarters for cleaning after a confirmed case of coronavirus was reported.

The Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center on West 18th Street closed at 1 p.m. Monday so that the building can undergo a deep cleaning and be sanitized, officials said. The facility will reopen for regular business on Tuesday.

Officials said there were very few employees working at the facility, but those employees have been told to self-quarantine.

Employees with concerns are asked to contact their immediate supervisor, officials said.

3 more food distribution sites also closed

Officials also said that three more food distribution sites were also closed Monday, and one of them was because of a case of coronavirus.

The summer meal sites at R.P. Harris and Nathaniel Q. Henderson elementary schools were closed because of issues with the facilities, officials said. However, the site at Oates Elementary School was closed because of a confirmed case of COVID-19, officials said.

This is in addition to the five sites that were closed last week.