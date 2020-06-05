6 HISD summer curbside meal distribution sites shut down after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Six Houston Independent School District summer meal distribution locations have been shut down after district officials said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, Whidby and R. P. Harris elementary schools are temporarily closed. Fresh Bus produce delivery is also canceled.

According to the district, potentially exposed employees have been notified and are in self-quarantine. Health authorities do not believe families participating in the summer meal program were affected.

The Houston Health Department said that contact tracing will be conducted in this case to determine the number of people who may have been potentially exposed. A statement from the health department reads in part, “People identified as close contacts of infectious disease cases are directly notified and provided guidance through the contact investigation process.”

KPRC 2 asked HISD if the district keeps a record of the people who visit the distribution sites but has not yet received a response.

Delores Goff lives near Foster Elementary School. She said that she is thinking about all of the families who are waiting for the sites to reopen.

"That’s the sad part about it,“ said Goff. “You know, that they won’t be able to get the food.”

While the six distribution sites remain closed, there are 65 other HISD curbside meal distribution sites that remain open.

Fresh Bus delivery and curbside meals at R.P. Harris are expected to resume next Monday.

The other five sites are expected to reopen Thursday, June 18.