George Floyd’s memorial: Mourners take to social media to express their emotions, thoughts
HOUSTON – A memorial service in honor of Houston native George Floyd was held Monday afternoon at the Fountains of Praise Church in southwest Houston.
Thousands arrived at the church to pay respects to Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Visitation was held Monday from noon to 6 p.m., while burial will follow Tuesday afternoon.
Those who attended the memorial — and those who watched from afar — took to social media to express their emotions.
Here’s what some attendees had to say:
Essential work calls, but my sincerest condolences to the Floyd family. The love for Big Floyd is real in HTOWN. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/YRZf9aXIIp— Kels🙏🏾 (@zaynlove2016) June 8, 2020
I’m a mess right now. So many people paying respect to #GeorgeFloyd at the public viewing 🥺😭 #GeorgeFloydMemorial— Linda Mei ⁷ (@froznberry) June 8, 2020
The line at the church to see the body of #GeorgeFloyd at Houston’s #GeorgeFloydMemorial is now stretching into the parking lot pic.twitter.com/6Td7qmDbug— Matt Harab (@HarabMatt) June 8, 2020
Watching those visiting at the viewing for #GeorgeFloyd in Houston today. My heart goes out to each one of you there, reflecting on his life, memory, and impact. God bless you all. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#GeorgeFloydMemorial— ChristaChristy (@riotshenanigans) June 8, 2020
Finding out George Floyd’s funeral is at The Fountain of Praise made my heart heavy.— lil traz (@sweetnae__) June 8, 2020
#GeorgeFloydMemorial in Houston pic.twitter.com/DuoQcixGO3— Claymore (@ClaymoreKwaram1) June 8, 2020
As the late George Perry Floyd is laid to rest on Tuesday, June 9th may this be a lesson that all mankind are equal in the eyes of God. May this social injustice be addressed once and for all for the good of the American people. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #GeorgeFloyd— Sammy Itemere (@itemereS) June 8, 2020
Houston Officer Acevedo. He is the officer who cried and kneeled with protestors #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/cVb6uuxyBM— ᴮᴸᴹ 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕷𝖊𝖊✊🏾 (@Hiddles_World) June 8, 2020
In memory for George Floyd #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/pKCXR7Efds— Rose Cassidy (@RoseCassidy13) June 8, 2020
Beyond hard to watch the memorial of our brother #GeorgeFlyod #GeorgeFloydMemorial. Seeing my black brothers in so much pain hurts. It’s so heartbreaking. Praying for all black brothers & sisters globally, that we are not defeated & that God protects us always, #racism #rest pic.twitter.com/9gRDGkwKPF— Coffee Afrik CIC - #Black Lives Matter (@CoffeeAfrique) June 8, 2020
