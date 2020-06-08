George Floyd’s memorial: Mourners take to social media to express their emotions, thoughts

HOUSTON – A memorial service in honor of Houston native George Floyd was held Monday afternoon at the Fountains of Praise Church in southwest Houston.

Thousands arrived at the church to pay respects to Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Visitation was held Monday from noon to 6 p.m., while burial will follow Tuesday afternoon.

Those who attended the memorial — and those who watched from afar — took to social media to express their emotions.

Here’s what some attendees had to say:

Essential work calls, but my sincerest condolences to the Floyd family. The love for Big Floyd is real in HTOWN. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/YRZf9aXIIp — Kels🙏🏾 (@zaynlove2016) June 8, 2020

I’m a mess right now. So many people paying respect to #GeorgeFloyd at the public viewing 🥺😭 #GeorgeFloydMemorial — Linda Mei ⁷ (@froznberry) June 8, 2020

The line at the church to see the body of #GeorgeFloyd at Houston’s #GeorgeFloydMemorial is now stretching into the parking lot pic.twitter.com/6Td7qmDbug — Matt Harab (@HarabMatt) June 8, 2020

Watching those visiting at the viewing for #GeorgeFloyd in Houston today. My heart goes out to each one of you there, reflecting on his life, memory, and impact. God bless you all. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#GeorgeFloydMemorial — ChristaChristy (@riotshenanigans) June 8, 2020

Finding out George Floyd’s funeral is at The Fountain of Praise made my heart heavy. — lil traz (@sweetnae__) June 8, 2020

As the late George Perry Floyd is laid to rest on Tuesday, June 9th may this be a lesson that all mankind are equal in the eyes of God. May this social injustice be addressed once and for all for the good of the American people. #GeorgeFloydMemorial #GeorgeFloyd — Sammy Itemere (@itemereS) June 8, 2020

Houston Officer Acevedo. He is the officer who cried and kneeled with protestors #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/cVb6uuxyBM — ᴮᴸᴹ 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖊 𝕷𝖊𝖊✊🏾 (@Hiddles_World) June 8, 2020