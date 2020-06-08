95ºF

Local News

George Floyd’s memorial: Mourners take to social media to express their emotions, thoughts

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Mourners pass by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)
HOUSTON – A memorial service in honor of Houston native George Floyd was held Monday afternoon at the Fountains of Praise Church in southwest Houston.

Thousands arrived at the church to pay respects to Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Visitation was held Monday from noon to 6 p.m., while burial will follow Tuesday afternoon.

Those who attended the memorial — and those who watched from afar — took to social media to express their emotions.

Here’s what some attendees had to say:

