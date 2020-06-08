Galveston officials are cracking down on those who litter at the beach

Over the weekend, Galveston officials started increasing efforts to punish those who litter on the island.

According to a release by the City of Galveston, cigarette butts, plastic bags, styrofoam cups, and bottles are common items left on the beach.

Not only does littering affect birds and marine life and is destructive to natural resources, but officials also say it’s an eyesore.

“There is no excuse or reason for people to leave trash behind on the beach and Seawall, and we’re going to do our best to step up enforcement of litter violations,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “The beaches are there for everyone to enjoy and part of that enjoyment is having a clean natural environment.”

According to the release, there are now law enforcement officers on the Seawall who will enforce litter violations.

Littering is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $500.

Officials ask that visitors not only collect their trash but bring it to the designated bins.

“We are all stewards of the coastal environment,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “Our crews work around the clock to help keep the beaches clean and we encourage all who visit to do their share in keeping the coastal environment clean, safe and healthy.”