Pleasure Pier reopening, protests and Kappa weekend bring big crowds out to Galveston

Galveston Island Beach Patrol has said beach crowds have been larger than usual since reopening after pandemic closures, however some say the beach was unusually crowded this weekend.

Busy weekend in Galveston, Texas. Lots of out-of-state license plates from New York, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma. Not totally unusual for summer but way more than normal for a random weekend in early June. — OilAnon1 (@Anon1Oil) June 6, 2020

So we went to galveston for a friend’s bday with a group fewer than 10 people & were doing our best to socially distance on the beach but little did we know the entire city of Houston was coming to Galveston last night and it was PACKED. Most of us stayed in last night but — Angel Food Cake🤍 (@Rallory) June 7, 2020

Eased restrictions allowed for Pleasure Pier to reopen on Friday, June 5.

Kappa weekend also brought people out to Galveston.

June 6 we gon be ballin at the kappa beach like they did in the 90s and 2000s💪🏽 we ridin trunk up all the way to Galveston 💯 this Houston/Galveston culture so y’all gonna wanna pull up🗣‼️ pic.twitter.com/pEDlqqkMl0 — O$Pfrankie (@frankiehdz31) May 21, 2020

Rapper Slim Thug shared a video from his weekend visit to Galveston on his Instagram account with the caption “Kappa 2020.”

Warning: Music played in the following video includes profanity.

Protests continued over the weekend, contributing to the busyness in Galveston.