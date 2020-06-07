91ºF

Pleasure Pier reopening, protests and Kappa weekend bring big crowds out to Galveston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Galveston Island Beach Patrol has said beach crowds have been larger than usual since reopening after pandemic closures, however some say the beach was unusually crowded this weekend.

Eased restrictions allowed for Pleasure Pier to reopen on Friday, June 5.

Kappa weekend also brought people out to Galveston.

Rapper Slim Thug shared a video from his weekend visit to Galveston on his Instagram account with the caption “Kappa 2020.”

Warning: Music played in the following video includes profanity.

Kappa 2020

Protests continued over the weekend, contributing to the busyness in Galveston.

