LIVE: Community joins for “Praytest in Honor of George Floyd” in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – The men behind the viral “praytest” video, where white Christians kneeled and asked black Christians for forgiveness in Third Ward, are reconnecting for another gathering in northeast Houston.

Rapper Bobby “Tre9” Herring and Johnny Gentry III are hosting the “praytest” Sunday at 3 p.m. at 9929 Homestead Road.

The event will honor the life of George Floyd, a Houston native who was killed when a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minneapolis. A public viewing is planned in Houston Monday, while a private homecoming celebration is set for Tuesday.