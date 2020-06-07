HCSO: Fisherman finds body floating in pond in north Harris County
A body was recovered from a retention pond Saturday evening after a man fishing in the area around 7 p.m. spotted it and reported it to authorities.
Harris County Deputies responding to the report found a severely decomposing body of a male in a large retention pond near Gillespie Road and Greens Crossing Boulevard in north Harris County.
It is not yet know how long the body was in the water, Sgt. Ben Beall said.
The male was found wearing black Nike shoes, black sweatpants and a white hoodie with red and blue sleeves.
No identification was located on the male.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Crime scene, dive team and homicide are at a retention pond off of Gillespie Rd and Greens Crossing recovering an adult male who was seen floating in the water. More questions than answers at this point @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_SID @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/3Urqg00tFo— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.