George Floyd’s body arrives in Houston ahead of public viewing and funeral

The body of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, arrived in Houston Sunday ahead of a scheduled public viewing Monday and a funeral service Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced the arrival of Floyd’s remains in a tweet Sunday morning.

“George Floyd and his family are safely in Houston," Acevedo said in the Tweet.

Acevedo also thanked Delta Airlines and George Bush Intercontinental Airport for their help bringing Floyd’s remains to the city.

#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston. Thank you @Delta and @iah for your assistance. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 7, 2020

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested. Videos of the arrest show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

There will be a public viewing in Houston on Monday, June 8 followed by a private funeral service on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m.

Both the public viewing and private funeral will be held at The Fountain of Praise church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave in Houston.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the public viewing Monday. Due to social distancing requirements, only 15 guests will be allowed inside the church at a time. Everyone who attends will be required to wear gloves and masks to enter the viewing. No large bags will be permitted inside the building.

Click here for more information about the public viewing and funeral.