COVID-19 outbreak blamed for 14 deaths at Humble healthcare facility

HUMBLE – Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a healthcare facility in Humble. Officials said they believe 14 people died due to complications with the virus.

Harris County Public Health and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said they started investigating the outbreak at Oakmont Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center of Humble on April 21, after two people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, officials confirmed 13 deaths and another death that is pending documentation. Officials said 56 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by the Harris County Public Health for COVID-19.

The agency also issued public health control orders Thursday for the facility to ensure control of the infection along with prevention measures to protect the residents and staff.

Health officials will continue to monitor the situation at Oakmount Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.