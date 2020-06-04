What does the governor’s Phase 3 plan mean for Houston-area restaurants?

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that restaurants will be allowed to expand to 75% capacity starting on June 12, according to a press release.

Checklists for restaurants were updated to reflect the upcoming changes to include protocols on interactive venues and valet services.

Currently all restaurants are operating at 50% capacity as of May 22.

Party limits have also changed. Starting Wednesday, restaurants can now accept parties of up to 10 people. Restaurants must keep parties separated by creating space between four to six feet.

Restaurants with video game equipment and other interactive amusements must assign a full-time staff member to continuously disinfect frequently touched areas before and after customer use. Social distancing between games must be strictly enforced.

If not already, valet services can resume as long as they follow the same health and safety protocols as restaurants such as temperature checks and sanitization. Workers must sanitize each time they are in contact with a customer or a customer’s vehicle.

Protocols such as one-time-use condiments and disposable menus must continue. Hand sanitizing stations must also be present at every restaurant entryway.

