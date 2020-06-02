Igloo Coolers to host virtual job fair, hiring ‘several hundred workers’ at their manufacturing plant in Katy

KATY, Texas – Do you need a job this summer? Igloo Coolers has an immediate need for 'several hundred’ workers for their manufacturing plant in Katy.

On Igloo’s Careers page, the company will be hosting a virtual job fair within the next two weeks.

According to Igloo, Jobs are temporary for the summer season and include Blow Mold Machine Operators and Assembly Line Operators. Several other positions will also be available based on a candidate’s experience.

No date has been set, but candidates interested in a job must fill out an interest form on the company’s careers website to receive more information on how to participate.