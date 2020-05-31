79ºF

3 people shot, 1 killed in southeast Houston, according to HPD

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Three people were shot and one person is dead after an incident in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott Street and Barberry Drive, officials said.

HPD said a child was among those shot.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

