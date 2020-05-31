3 people shot, 1 killed in southeast Houston, according to HPD
HOUSTON – Three people were shot and one person is dead after an incident in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott Street and Barberry Drive, officials said.
HPD said a child was among those shot.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
