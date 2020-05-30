How to have a fun day of picking fruits, vegetables and flowers at this Houston-area farm

Year-round Froberg’s Farm welcomes visitors to pick their own seasonal fruit, vegetables and plants.

Currently, blackberries, cherry tomatoes, and zinnias are available to be picked.

Visitors must purchase a Froberg’s Farm bucket and pay for what they pick.

Blackberries cost $5 per pound, cherry tomatoes cost $1 per pound, and zinnias cost $3 per cup.

There is a $2 entry fee for visitors ages 3 and older.

The picking hours are subject to change, check Froberg’s Farm Facebook page for daily updates.

Check out the farm’s seasonal calendar to see what kinds of produce might be coming soon.

Frober’s Farm is also home to Greak’s Smokehouse which serves up homemade sausage, jerky, boudain and pork chops.

Greak’s also offers pies and more during the holiday season.

Froberg’s Farm and Greak’s Smokehous is located at 3601 West Hwy 6 in Alvin.