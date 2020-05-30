Children’s Museum of Houston slated to reopen to public June 5 with pandemic protocols in place

Published: May 30, 2020, 11:27 am

The Children’s Museum is inviting Houstonians back after a three-month closure to enjoy imaginative playtime and learning.

The museum will open June 3 and 4 for members, and June 5 for the general public.

The museum is minimizing hands-on components and introducing new minds-on discoveries with a one-way Epic Adventure scavenger hunt.

Nearly 50 hands-on components have been removed from the museum and the Challenge Course, PowerTower and Tot*Spot attractions are currently unavailable.

New installations to keep visitors safe include sneeze guards, hand sanitizing stations, hand sanitizing bars at entry, HEPA filters, and additional UV lights in air ducts.

Staff is required to have their temperature checked before work, wear a mask, and consistently wash their hands.

Museum visitors who are over the age of 2 are required to wear masks.

All visitors’ temperatures will be checked upon entry.

Signage and museum staff will encourage social distancing, handwashing, and other safe behavior.

Tickets are available for purchase online. In order to maintain a reduced capacity of 20%, entry and exit times are pre-reserved.

Timed entry tickets allow families to visit the museum for up to two and a half hours.

Free family nights will resume on June 11.

For families who don’t feel comfortable visiting, the museum continues to offer daily virtual learning broadcast on its social media platforms.

Daily Virtual Learning Broadcast Schedule: