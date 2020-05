Published: May 29, 2020, 4:43 pm Updated: May 29, 2020, 4:48 pm

Hundreds gathered in downtown Houston to protest the death of George Floyd.

HOUSTON – The Houston Black Lives Matter organization hosted a “Justice 4 George Floyd” protest Friday.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Houston where they marched with signs in protest of the death of George Floyd.

