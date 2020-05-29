Man shot after hassling officer, hitting him in head with bar during traffic stop: HPD

HOUSTON – Police said a man was shot after he attacked an officer in southeast Houston Friday.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. when a man was hassling an officer during a traffic stop on Cullen near South Loop East and was told to go away.

After the officer detained two people and began doing a search of their vehicle, police said the suspect ran back to the scene, approached the officer from behind and hit him in the head with a bar. The officer pulled his weapon and shot the suspect once, police said.

Chief Acevedo said the Houston Police Department is still working to identify the suspect, who is not cooperating with police.