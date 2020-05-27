This is how Typhoon Texas is preparing for opening on Friday

Typhoon Texas is getting ready to welcome back visitors on Friday, May 29.

The waterpark will operate by reservation-only to ensure crowds are within capacity limits established by Gov. Greg Abbot.

Typhoon Texas has created a simple online reservation system that allows guests to choose their date, arrival time and size of their party in advance.

Typhoon Texas has also introduced a simplified ticketing where guests can purchase a day ticket for $44.99 per person and get the rest of the summer free with unlimited visits to the park, reservation required.

Like many businesses, the waterpark has added decals throughout the park to help visitors maintain social distance while in line for an attraction and at its food and beverage outlets.

Several lounges, cabanas and seating areas have been removed from the park in order to space out groups of visitors, and these areas will be cleaned and disinfected after each group leaves.

All high touchpoints throughout the park will also be sanitized and disinfected and restrooms will be closed hourly for cleaning and disinfecting.

Pools and attractions are filtered every hour, except the lazy river and wave pool which are filtered in under two hours, and chemistries are electronically monitored on a real-time basis with manual testing conducted at least every hour for each attraction.