Police say street racers caused vehicle to roll off I-45. Mother and father badly injured, victim speaks

HOUSTON – Hedley Rivera and his family are thankful to be alive after they were involved in a crash last week.

Houston Police Department said street racers caused the family’s truck to flip over several times and roll off Interstate 45 near Little York Road.

"The car that hit us stayed there because (the car) burnt up, but the guys that were racing fled the scene,” said Hedley.

Hedley said his wife Jesica suffered several broken bones, including her shoulder and spine.

"I broke my ribs, broke my chest,” Hedley said. “My son, thank God, just has one scratch on his neck.”

The Riveras were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital and all are expected to be okay. However, they will not be able to work for sometime because of their injuries.

“I give thanks to God all the time because I’m able to talk and be here alive," Hedley said.

Their family and friends launched a GoFundMe to help with the hospital bills.

The drivers of the crash have not been identified or arrested, according to HPD.