Man struck by train while walking on tracks in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was hit by a train while walking down some tracks in northeast Houston Monday, authorities said.

According to Railroad PD, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Semmes Street at around 11 p.m.

Firefighters said they were able to apply a tourniquet on the victim before he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Authorities said it’s not clear why he was on the railroad tracks.