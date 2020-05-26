Man dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in NE Houston, police say

Published: May 26, 2020, 6:25 am Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:40 am

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a crash that involved an 18-wheeler and left a man dead in northeast Houston Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened at around 4 a.m. at 7000 N. Loop at Homestead and involved an 18-wheeler and a car.

According to officers, the victim inside of the car was trapped. A rescue truck was called to extricate the victim, who died at the scene.

The man’s father said he was a father of four and was supposed to get married soon.