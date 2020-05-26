It’s a girl: Foal born at Houston SPCA after La Porte animal seizure

HOUSTON – A female baby horse, also known as a filly, was born on Memorial Day to a horse rescued from a neglect situation in La Porte last September.

It’s a happy conclusion for a story that began in the public eye in September when the filly’s mother and 10 other emaciated horses were removed from a property in La Porte in the 1700 block of Sens Road after the owners failed to properly care for the animals.

Lavender and her mother (Houston SPCA)

Julie Kuenstle, a representative of the Houston SPCA, told KPRC 2 that the baby’s name is Lavender and that she was born at the Houston SPCA Equine Center.

