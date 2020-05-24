Thieves steal $20,000 worth of trailers from storage business in Spring

SPRING – The owners of Countryside RV & Storage are looking for the suspects responsible for stealing thousands of dollars of trailers in Spring.

Owner Lisa Robinson said the suspects began the series of brazen burglaries on Thursday afternoon, which was caught on multiple cameras.

“The female walks to the [gate] control box, she bends down, reaches underneath it and she’s going to reset it,” she said. “Once she resets the control box, the person at the keypad inside the truck manipulates the gate to open it.”

Robinson said the suspects came back four times that night, making off with about $20,000 worth of trailers. The trailers belong to people storing them at the facility off Interstate 45. Those owners depend on the trailers to make a living, she said.

According to Robinson, the male suspect came into the property an hour earlier inquiring about a trailer for sale.

“He was really casing the place,” she said. “He wasn’t interested in the trailer that we showed him.”

The suspects knew what they were doing, said David Robinson, the co-owner of the storage facility.

“These trailers that were stolen had good high-security locks on them, and they were removed with some specialized equipment like cutting torches or hand-held cut-off wheels,” he said.

While they are pleased with their high-resolution cameras, David said they have already stepped up their surveillance.

“We’ve contracted a private security company, and they’re actually going to provide us with armed guards at night now,” Robinson said.

The Robinsons are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of those responsible for the crimes. You can reach them at 281-353-7858 or visit them at 21840 I-45, Spring, TX 77373.