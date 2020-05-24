Houston-area family searching for their grandfather’s old Coast Guard jacket that was accidentally donated

Attention all thrift shoppers – have you seen this jacket?

A family is looking for their grandfather’s missing Coast Guard jacket, which might have been accidentally donated.

The Coast Guard jacket is embroidered with the names “Steve” and “Mary” on the interior of the sleeve.

According to Kyle Voorhees, his grandfather’s coat could potentially be at Goodwill Donation Center in the Friendswood area, if it hasn’t been purchased yet.

The grandson is willing to buyback the jacket from the finder for the same price as it was purchased.