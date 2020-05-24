Fire marshal to begin to enforce 25% occupancy at clubs and bars amid health violations, Mayor Turner says

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner said some clubs and bars are ignoring the 25% occupancy requirement established by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said starting Sunday night the Fire Marshal will begin to enforce the regulation.

Turner said he has received photos and there of others on social media of clubs and bars violating the health standards. He said people are not social distancing or wearing masks.

Houston-area clubs and bars are reopening for the first time since mid-March. Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening Texas plan allows restaurants to operate at 50% capacity while bars and clubs must operate at 25%.

Throughout the reopening process, the bar industry has demand lawmakers to prioritize the reopening of their establishments. Earlier this week, owners received the official green light from Abbott to reopen starting Friday.

“I want us to move forward but this will set us back,” Turner wrote on Twitter.

A photo was sent to me and there are others on social media of crowds n clubs/bars ignoring the 25% occupancy requirement, no social distancing and no masks. I want us to move forward but this will set us back. Starting tonight the Fire Marshall can enforce. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 24, 2020

Turner urged business owners and the public to enforce COVID-19 health standards.

“In the absence of a vaccine, we have to learn how to co-exist with this virus for now," he wrote. “Crowding into any environment with no social distancing and masks will expose everyone.”

He added if the public wants more businesses, facilities, entertainment centers to open and stay open everyone must follow the safety requirements.

“Our job is to manage the spread of this virus and we won’t be successful if we ignore its existence,” Turner said.

I am asking you:

S O C I A L DI S T A N C E and M A S K UP!! st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 24, 2020

Turner said he doesn’t want to cite or close businesses, but the city of Houston will enforce the health regulations, if necessary.

“What you do and how you do it will impact others’ health, their businesses and jobs. We don’t want to cite (or) close anyone. Help us," he wrote.

Turner also acknowledged on Twitter that many businesses are opening up safely and have implemented safety measures.

“I want to personally thank those many businesses who are opening up safely and have implemented safety measures to protect their customers (and) employees, and they are playing by the rules,” He wrote. “I want to thank the many customers who are doing the same. Thank you!”