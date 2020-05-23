Man killed after being shot more than 20 times in southwest Houston, police say

A man is dead Saturday morning after he was shot more than 20 times in southwest Houston, police said.

Around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 13200 block of Fondren Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead inside a car riddled with bullets crashed on a curb.

The victim is a man in his early to mid twenties, police said.

The vehicle at the scene is not registered to the victim, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and security footage.