Houston Food Bank asking for more volunteers to help with food distribution
HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank provided 1 million pounds of food to families in need on Friday.
The organization is working with 300 different charitable organizations to provide food and has seen it’s food distribution go up 250% since the coronavirus pandemic began.
But believe it or not, the group’s biggest problem is not a shortage of food or even money -- its manpower to handle all the work.
To help volunteer at the Houston Food Bank, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.