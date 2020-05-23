Here are 3 COVID-19 hotspots Houston Mayor Turner is watching

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced 183 new COVID-19 cases in the city of Houston Saturday. He said 77 of those cases involved people in homeless shelters, which is about 40%.

Turner said homeless shelters are one of three Houston areas to monitor. The other hotspots include people in jails and nursing homes.

“We are now testing people in our homeless shelter, and what we are finding is there are people who are infected with this virus,” Turner said.

Those who have contracted COVID-19 are being isolated to limit the spread, Turner said.

Houston officials have announced more than 6,300 COVID-19 cases since March, including 124 coronavirus-related deaths. Nearly 1,500 Houstonians have recovered.