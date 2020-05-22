City of Galveston proposes change to HOME program
The City of Galveston is proposing changes to its HOME program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 28, the city will propose to amend its 2017 - 2019 Action Plans, with a goal to reallocate funds and change project descriptions for the HOME Program under the HUD HOME Program Waivers.
According to a community news post on the Galveston County website, the following amendments will be presented for consideration at the city council meeting:
- 2017 -2019 Community Housing Development Org. affordable housing set-aside unprogrammed funding of $115,488.50 to provide 2019 Tenant-Based Rental Assistance short-term subsidies including rent, rent deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments for LMI renters affected by the pandemic implemented under the 2019 Consolidated Plan
- 2019 Tenant-Based Rental Assistance to reduce funding by $38,797.50 for reallocation to the 2019 HOME Program Administration for the allowable increase in the cap limit to assist in the increased cost of administering HOME-related activities in response to the pandemic
- 2019 and Reallocated Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) balance of funds revised scope to also allow for the provision of short-term assistance including rent, rent deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments for LMI renters affected by the pandemic
