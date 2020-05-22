City of Galveston proposes change to HOME program

The City of Galveston is proposing changes to its HOME program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 28, the city will propose to amend its 2017 - 2019 Action Plans, with a goal to reallocate funds and change project descriptions for the HOME Program under the HUD HOME Program Waivers.

According to a community news post on the Galveston County website, the following amendments will be presented for consideration at the city council meeting: