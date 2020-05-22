Annual Spring Livestock auction raises more than $75,000 online to support student projects and education goals

The 69th annual Spring Livestock sale online show and auction was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From April 27 - May 2, $76,630 was raised from winning bids on more than 130 student submissions, ranging from small and large livestock to arts and crafts, welding and woodworking projects.

Additional funds were raised from add-on donations made directly to participating students.

“The virtual auction was very successful,” Spring ISD Career and Technical Education Director Cynthia Williams said. “If Tri-Club had not used this platform, student projects would not have been sold. All of their time and financial commitments would have been in vain.”

According to Spring ISD, students are largely responsible for funding their projects. Auctions help fund future projects and, in the case of graduating seniors, their post-secondary education and career training goals.

“Our community really came together for this, and it was kind of heartwarming,” Spring Tri-Club President Courtney Musterman said. “The majority of our big buyers that come out to our actual show did get online, and they still participated the way they normally do, but with it being an online auction we also were able to get some buyers that we’ve never had before, that haven’t come out to our actual in-person auction. So that was kind of neat. It gave some of those people a different way to participate.”