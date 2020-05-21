Mayor Turner gives daily briefing, encourages social distancing during Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged residents to continue social distancing during Memorial Day weekend during his daily briefing on COVID-19.

Turner was joined by Chief COVID Recovery Czar Marvin Odum and family members of a Houston man who died of COVID-19 recently. He was also joined by the Chief Nurse from Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, who works with health professionals on the frontlines to treat those who are sick with the virus.

Here’s what Turner had to say:

4 new deaths reported as of Thursday. White male in his 90s, white male in 70s, white male in 70s and white male in 70s. All patients had underlying health conditions.

141 new coronavirus cases

The wife of retired Houston firefighter Tony Pierce, who died for COVID-19, spoke at the presser. She warned residents on how coronavirus is real and people need to take more precautions.

Turner address Memorial Day weekend and reminded residents to do their part in saving lives by following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask.

Turner invited Kelly Irving, the Chief Nurse from Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, to speak about the holiday weekend. She gave her condolences to families who lost a loved one to COVID-19. She also thanked Turner for honoring veterans.

Chief COVID Recovery Czar Marvin Odum reminded residents to also take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing centers across the Houston area.

Turner asked parks and recreational centers to keep them closed and the city’s splash pad closed. He said it’s impossible to social distance in public pools.

On June 1, officials said all city-owned and operated golf courses and three large tennis complexes will open with restrictions on Houstonpark.org.

Turner said he’s adopted the governor’s order and will also extend the stay at home order.

Watch the full presser below: