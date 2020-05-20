These are the steps the YMCA of Greater Houston will take to keep your kids safe in summer camps

HOUSTON – Summer camps will be allowed to reopen soon after Gov. Greg Abbott gave them the green light in phase two of reopening Texas following the coronavirus pandemic.

But, like all other businesses in the state, they will face some restrictions and guidelines to ensure kids and staff members are safe and are not spreading the virus.

The YMCA of Greater Houston’s summer camps will soon be allowed to open but they will not look like they did every year before this.

“It’s obviously going to be very, very different. The thing that won’t be different is the joy and excitement and enthusiasm that the kids are going to have for the good program that’s happening,” said Stephen Ives, the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Houston.

Summer camps can open on May 31, according to the state’s guidelines.

In the video above, see what steps the YMCA of Greater Houston will be taking to protect your kids.