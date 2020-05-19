Motorcyclist killed after leading deputies on chase in NW Harris County: HCSO

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist is dead after he led deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said the chase came to an end on Mills Road and FM 1960 after the man ran a red light and crashed into a woman’s car.

According to deputies, the rider was going about 100 mph when he struck a 70-year-old woman's car, sending it into a pole.

The woman is being treated for minor injuries but the motorcyclist died at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said they tried to pull the man over after receiving a tip about a motorcycle that was stolen Monday.