Houston police officer who died in head-on crash was intoxicated, investigators say

ROSENBERG, Texas – A Houston police officer who was driving the wrong way on the highway when she slammed into a big rig and died in Sealy was driving while drunk, investigators said.

Based on toxicology reports, DPS troopers concluded that Gizelle Solorio, 32, was intoxicated at the time of the collision. Investigators determined this was also a contributing factor in the December 2019 crash.

Investigators said Solorio was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 when she was in a head-on collision with the 18-wheeler in the crash. The wreck closed the highway for about six hours.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of the 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Guy Pearson, swerved to try and miss Solorio’s truck but was unable to miss colliding with it. Pearson was uninjured in the wreck.

Solorio worked with the Houston Police Department for about 2.5 years and graduated from the cadet class 230 as the class president, according to HPD Commander Chandra Hatcher.