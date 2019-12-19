Houston police officer killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Sealy
HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department officer died in a head-on car crash on Interstate 10 near Sealy on Thursday morning.
The woman identified as off-duty Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma the wrong way in the westbound lane when it struck the front of an 18-wheeler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Bernice Burger.
With heavy hearts, we learned one of our own died in a crash on I-10 West near Sealy at 6:30 a.m. today. Officer Gizelle Solorio was off duty at the time. We ask for your prayers for Gizelle & her family. pic.twitter.com/NuS7CqeNWv— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019
Guy Pearson, 65, was driving the 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer when he was hit head-on by Solorio, according to the Texas DPS. Pearson was not injured.
KPRC 2 Investigates has confirmed that Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo notified officers of the death of Solorio.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.