Houston police officer killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 near Sealy

HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department officer died in a head-on car crash on Interstate 10 near Sealy on Thursday morning.

The woman identified as off-duty Officer ​Gizelle Solorio, 32, was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma the wrong way in the westbound lane when it struck the front of an 18-wheeler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Solorio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge Bernice Burger.

With heavy hearts, we learned one of our own died in a crash on I-10 West near Sealy at 6:30 a.m. today. Officer Gizelle Solorio was off duty at the time. We ask for your prayers for Gizelle & her family. pic.twitter.com/NuS7CqeNWv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2019

Guy Pearson, 65, was driving the 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer when he was hit head-on by Solorio, according to the Texas DPS. Pearson was not injured.

KPRC 2 Investigates has confirmed that Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo notified officers of the death of Solorio.

​This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.