HERE 2 HELP: All the mental health resources you need to know about as you face COVID-19 era

HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our daily lives and the mental wellbeing of millions worldwide.

In support of mental health awareness month, observed in May, we gathered a list of resources available to Houston-area residents as they face the COVID-19 era.

Local support and resources:

The Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry is offering free psychiatric consultations via telepsychiatry for people dealing with stress related to the pandemic but who cannot afford a mental health provider due to financial hardship. For a free consultation, click here

Houston neuro therapist Dr. Ronald Swatzyna, director and chief scientist at Houston Neuroscience Brain Center , is offering free mental health sessions to first responders. For help, reach out to his office at (713) 299-6006.

Fort Bend County has different behavioral health services available for those who may be experiencing excessive anxiety or other mental well-being concerns. Its mental health resource line is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at (832) 363-7094.

Local and state hotlines:

The Texas Health and Human Services launched a mental health support line that offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, according to the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD . The line is available 24/7 to all Texans at (833) 986-1919.

The Texana Center is helping those who are having a mental health crisis through its crisis hotline at 1(800) 633-5686.

Other resources: