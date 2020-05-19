HERE 2 HELP: All the mental health resources you need to know about as you face COVID-19 era
HOUSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted our daily lives and the mental wellbeing of millions worldwide.
In support of mental health awareness month, observed in May, we gathered a list of resources available to Houston-area residents as they face the COVID-19 era.
Local support and resources:
- The Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry is offering free psychiatric consultations via telepsychiatry for people dealing with stress related to the pandemic but who cannot afford a mental health provider due to financial hardship. For a free consultation, click here.
- Houston neuro therapist Dr. Ronald Swatzyna, director and chief scientist at Houston Neuroscience Brain Center, is offering free mental health sessions to first responders. For help, reach out to his office at (713) 299-6006.
- Fort Bend County has different behavioral health services available for those who may be experiencing excessive anxiety or other mental well-being concerns. Its mental health resource line is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at (832) 363-7094.
Local and state hotlines:
- The Texas Health and Human Services launched a mental health support line that offers trauma-informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, according to the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. The line is available 24/7 to all Texans at (833) 986-1919.
- The Texana Center is helping those who are having a mental health crisis through its crisis hotline at 1(800) 633-5686.
Other resources:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is a national hotline dedicated to those who may feel emotional distress related to a crisis. The support service is toll-free, multilingual and available 24/7. Call 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
- Mental Health of America is providing a free mental health test through an online screening to help determine if you are dealing with depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions. To take the test, click here.
- The Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition has created a website specifically to provide accurate resources for mental health crisis services. Find the resources here.
- The Centers for Disease Controls has resources for stress and coping through COVID-19 on its website.
- The World Health Organization has a Q&A video available on its Youtube page with its mental health expert Aisha Malik. Find the video here.
