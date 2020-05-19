Big Rivers Waterpark set to open Memorial Day weekend with special $20 tickets

Grand Texas’ Big Rivers Waterpark is set to open as scheduled over Memorial Day weekend.

The park will officially open for the summer season at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23.

In an update on Facebook Live, Grand Texas CEO and developer Monty Galland laid out some of the reopening details including limited admission.

Following state guidelines, Big Rivers will only welcome back visitors up to 25% of its occupancy.

To help visitors practice social distancing, Galland said loungers are being appropriately spaced apart following CDC recommendation and more than 6,000 square feet of shade space has been added for visitors to utilize as a sitting or eating area.

Visitors will have access to multiple hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the park, and staff who closely interact with visitors will wear face masks.

The park is currently offering daily tickets at a reduced price of $20.20 through the end of May.

Discounted tickets include access to all waterpark rides, the petting zoo and maze. Some aerial attractions are excluded from the promotion.

Day passes with full access to all attractions cost $40 online and $45 at the gate.

Season passes are priced at $90, and pass holders are allowed early entry into the park 30 minutes prior to opening.

Tickets can be purchased online.