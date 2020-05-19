Are swimming pools and waterparks allowed to open this weekend in Houston?

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday a series of reopenings as part of Phase 2 of reopening Texas’ economy, including an update on swimming pools and water parks as Memorial Day weekend inches closer.

Abbott stated in his executive order, GA-23, that swimming pools are considered ‘covered services’ and were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity under Phase 1. As of Monday’s announcement, there were no changes to that restriction.

Public swimming pool openings are determined by the discretion of the owner, so check with your nearby swimming facility to see if they are open.

However, Abbott also stated that amusement venues, including water parks and splash pads are not allowed to open under Phase 2, unless these establishments are added in a future executive order.