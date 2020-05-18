TIMELINE: When things are reopening in phase 2 including bars, sporting events and summer camps

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that more Texas businesses were being given the green light to reopen after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars, child care, youth camps and some professional sports will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks. However, they will not all be reopened at once.

Abbott said the main goal is to reopen Texas using data that will help move the process along while still containing the spread of COVID-19. Based on the facts and medical advice, Abbott decided to announced the next steps to reopening Texas.

Monday, May 18

Abbott previously allowed businesses like barbershops, hair salons and restaurants to reopen. During the news conference, Abbott added other businesses to the list that are allowed to open effective immediately.

Those businesses include:

Abbott also said businesses located inside office buildings are allowed to open “to the greater of 10 employees or 25% of the workforce, provided that the employees maintain safe social distancing.”

Friday, May 22

Beginning Friday, Abbott said restaurants — that were previously allowed to reopen at a quarter capacity — could begin operating at 50% capacity.

Along with that, other businesses could begin reopening at 25% capacity including bars, craft breweries and wine tasting rooms. The capacity limits do not apply to outdoor areas so long as people can maintain safe distancing.

Businesses that can open include:

Sunday, May 31

Abbott said that youth sports camps and programs like Little League will be able to open at the end of the month. Parents will be allowed to attend events so long as they practice social distancing.

Other camps, activities allowed to open are:

Monday, June 1

According to Abbott, school districts have the option to provide summer classes as long as they follow social distancing and other health protocols.

Classes can begin as soon as June 1, Abbott said.

See some of the businesses Abbott said won’t be allowed to reopen during phase two here.