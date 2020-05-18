Fort Bend libraries launch curbside pickup service for books and more

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Libraries is offering curbside pickup services during the mandatory shutdown. This service is designed for residents practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Library buildings are not accessible to the public.

Residents with valid library cards without fines or fees above $5 will be able to check out a maximum of 10 items through the Books & More Curbside Pick-Up service. Library material can be placed on hold online or by calling a nearby library.

Late fees and other fines can be paid online.

Library staff will search the shelves, pull the requested materials, and check them out using the patron’s library card number. When all items are collected, the staff will call to inform patrons that the items can be picked up.

A noncontact curbside system has been created: a staff person will bring items out to the car and place them in the trunk.

Items for pick up through the Books & More service will be available until the closing of the next business day. After that period, items will be returned to the shelves.

However, items placed on hold through the online catalog will continue to be available for 10 days.

Electronic devices are not available through the Books & More service.

Library materials should be returned in the outside book drop. Staff will not accept fines or fees or handle returns during curbside pickup.

For hours, locations and additional information, visit here.