Driver rams into police SUV in north Houston, oficers say

HOUSTON – Officers said a driver rammed into a police SUV during a chase in north Houston Monday.

At around midnight, police said the driver took off when officers tried to pull them over on Fallbrook near Ella Boulevard.

When the driver reached a dead-end and tried to turn around, officers said the police SUV blocked him in.

Police said the driver rammed the SUV to try and escape but failed. He and two passengers are now in custody.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.