Former UH standout, current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver Jr. arrested for DWI in Montgomery County

Published: May 17, 2020, 6:23 am Updated: May 17, 2020, 6:42 am

Former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver Jr. is facing charges following his arrest in Montgomery County Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a reckless driver in a construction zone on State Highway 242, between I-69 and FM 1485. The report stated a white Ford Superduty pickup pulling a trailer was failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously in a 45 mph construction zone.

Deputies located the vehicle and pulled the driver over. The driver was identified as Oliver. According to deputies at the scene, Oliver had an open beer between his legs and appeared nervous.

A deputy performed a field sobriety test and determined that Oliver was impaired.

Deputies transported Oliver to Kingswood Hospital for a mandatory blood draw. He was later transported to the Montgomery County Jail where charges of driving while intoxicated were then filed.

Oliver, a product of Westfield High School and a three-year standout at the University of Houston had a fairly impressive rookie season last year. He finished the year with 5 sacks, 24 solo tackles and one forced fumble while seeing action in all 16 games during the season and starting seven.

While at UH, he became the school’s first athlete to receive All-American honors three times and the first multiple consensus All-American in Houston history. He is one of only three players in FBS history to earn three straight AFCA All-America honors and the first player in Houston history with multiple Walter Camp All-America honors.

He was drafted ninth overall by the Bills.