Check out this award-winning artwork by a Fort Bend ISD student that will be displayed in the US Capitol
A Fort Bend ISD student has been named a winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Kaylee Yu, who is a sophomore at Austin High School, won the competition for her oil painting titled “Leap of Faith.”
Fort Bend ISD announced Yu’s award-winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C. for an entire year.
Over the past eight years, six Fort Bend ISD high school students have been named winners in Olson’s district competition.
