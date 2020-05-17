AMBER ALERT: Deputies searching for a 14-month-old boy missing in Atascosa County

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-month-old boy Edgar Collins, who was last seen Saturday in Poteet. Officials released photos of the child and the suspect and a description of the vehicle of interest.

Deputies are searching for a blue 1999 Plymouth Voyager with Texas license plate LSJ8380.

The person of interest is Catherine Ocon, a 28-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. The child has black hair and brown eyes.

There was no description of clothing available for the child or the woman.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at 830-769-3434.