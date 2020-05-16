Houston-area mayors collaborate to fight Covid-19

Houston and Sugar Land Mayors collaborate in fight against COVID-19 (KPRC)

Sugar Land’s population is only a fraction of the city of Houston’s nearly two and a half million people but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cities have a lot in common.

“We’re dealing with not just a healthcare challenge but an economic challenge,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Both cities have increased the number of COVID-19 tests and testing sites, which means more positive indications.

“We know we’re testing more," said Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman. "We know we’re going to get more positive tests. “I think we need to look at the recoveries. We need to look at the number of deaths and details of the deaths, the age and then underlying health conditions.”

-What role with hospital capacity play in the region’s recovery?

-Will both cities be ready if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases?

-How can the region learn to live with the virus?

Those answers and more from both mayors on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

