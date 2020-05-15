Texas Lottery plans to reopen claim centers June 1

HOUSTON – The Texas Lottery Commission announced that it’s planning to reopen all 16 claim centers on June 1.

Those who would like to make a claim will be processed by appointment only until further notice. Details on how appointments will be set will be announced at a later time.

“We want to thank our players for their patience during these uncertain times, and we are appreciative of the number of players that claimed prizes via mail or delayed visiting a claim center to keep themselves, fellow players and our employees healthy and safe,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Teas Lottery. “We will continue to monitor the developments of the coronavirus situation day-by-day, while working with state officials, as we determine next steps in our claim center reopening process. The health and safety of our employees and all individuals we interact with remains our highest priority.”

All winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million may continue to be claimed by mail. The ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the claim expiration date and should be mailed to: Texas Lottery Commission ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600 Austin, TX 78761-6600.

For additional information and for mail-in claim forms, click on its website here.