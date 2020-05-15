Lathan: All HISD graduations will be virtual; several education options being considered for next year

Published: May 15, 2020, 10:31 am Updated: May 15, 2020, 11:36 am

HOUSTON – While the current school year comes to a close, officials at the Houston Independent School District are still evaluation options for the next one.

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan provided updates on plans for this year’s graduation and what is being considered for the 2020-2021 school year.

Here’s what you need to know.

Graduation

All 45 HISD graduation ceremonies this year will be held virtually on June 14, Lathan said. She said information about each of the online ceremonies will be communicated to parents and students by the principals at each school.

Lathan said this was one of the most difficult decisions she has had to make in her career, but she felt it would be irresponsible to put the health of those who would attend graduation ceremonies at risk.

There will be a citywide celebration June 5 to honor this year’s seniors, Lathan said. Information about that ceremony will be provided later.

Summer school

Lathan said summer school will be held virtually this year, starting June 8.

She also encouraged parents and students to take advantage of summer enrichment programs that will be available this year. Information about those programs will be sent to parents and students soon.

2020-2012 school year

Lathan said several options are being considered regarding the upcoming school year, including the continuation of distance learning, staggered scheduling, moving to a year-round schedule or making the school calendar longer or earlier.

She said that she hopes to have a decision within the next four weeks, but it is contingent on authorization from the HISD Board and the Texas Education Agency.

The board is planning to hold a public hearing on some of the measures on May 28, Lathan said.

Watch a replay of Lathan’s news conference below.