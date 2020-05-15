A VFW Post in Pearland is in financial trouble and may have to shut down. Here’s how you can help them.

PEARLAND, Tx – The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to permanently shut down VFW Post 7109 in Pearland due to funding, six months after marking their 50th anniversary.

The organization has turned to GoFundMe to raise $20,000 to keep the facility open not only to veterans of all military branches, but also to the community at large.

A statement on their GoFundMe page said any revenue they make from hall rentals and sales from the canteen has stopped.Post staff such as bartenders, janitors and kitchen staff may go without a paycheck in the next two weeks, the message said.

According to their Facebook page, they will also sell plates Monday through Friday nights that include a theme such as tacos, spaghetti, or burgers to help pay for utility bills for the building. Check periodically on their website for more details.

Located at 4202 Walnut Street, VFW Post 7109 organized several notable events for the public such as cook-offs, parades and festivals. It became a place for veterans to call their second home after combat, they said.

How to help

Contribute to Pearland VFW Post 7109′s GoFundMe by clicking here.