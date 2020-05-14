Mayor Turner tests negative for COVID-19 after City Council member tests positive

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday, days after City Councilwoman Letitia Plummer tested positive for the virus.

Turner along with several council members got tested Tuesday and Turner said he got his test results within 48 hours.

“I encourage Houstonians to get tested," Turner said in a written statement. "It is a quick process, and it does not matter if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic. The results will help you take better control of your health during the pandemic. While my test result was negative, I will continue to practice social distancing and wear a face covering to do my part to stop the virus from spreading in our community.”

Plummer said she is resting and healing at home. She encouraged everyone who feels sick to get tested.