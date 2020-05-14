85ºF

Ask 2: Are restaurant employees in Harris County required to wear masks?

A waiter with a face mask carries food in a restaurant in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, May 14, 2020. In Austria restaurants may open again under certain conditions from Friday on. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The question: Are restaurant employees in Harris County required to wear masks?

The answer: Restaurant employees are “rigorously encouraged” to wear face masks and gloves, according to Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas Checklist for restaurants.

Although not a mandate, some Houston-area restaurants are requiring employees to wear face coverings and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 to make customers feel safe when dining in.

However, for Harris County, restaurants choosing to open must follow the guidelines Abbott put in place, including the 25 percent occupancy requirement and providing single-use menus and condiments, the Texas Tribune reported.

