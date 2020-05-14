Are you owed money for tickets to an event that was canceled, rescheduled or postponed? Here is what you should do to try to get your refund.

HOUSTON – We know thousands of people paid for tickets to concerts and events that never happened. Most ticket sellers have taken the stance that just because a concert date has passed, that doesn’t mean it won’t be rescheduled. Ticketmaster, Live Nation and AEG are calling these events postponed and claiming that if they are rescheduled, the customer is not entitled to a refund.

Currently, there are no regulating agencies investigating this issue, demanding that the tickets sellers refund customer’s money. But with enough pressure, agencies like the Texas Attorney General and/or the Federal Trade Commission just might. That is why no matter where you purchased tickets, to increase your chances of getting a refund, you should take these 4 steps:

1. Write a letter to the company holding your funds.

Be respectful and state the facts: When you purchased the tickets, how much you paid, and your confirmation number. Explain why you need that money back (any financial hardships- have you lost your job, income?) and why you will not likely to be able to attend the concert or event when and if it is rescheduled. You can “cc” the Texas Attorney General, the Federal Trade Commission and yours truly on that letter. Provide your contact information, including your name and phone number, your address and a specific deadline when you need your refund.

2. Send those same details to these agencies as complaints:

Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Division

Federal Trade Commission

The Houston Better Business Bureau

3. Dispute the charges with your credit card company.

Some consumers have had luck getting refunds through their card companies this way.

Harris County Justice of the Peace courts start holding hearings again Monday, May 18, 2020, but the offices are already open. The filing fee is $124, and you can sue for up to $10,000. Beginning in September, you will be able to sue for twice that amount- $20,000.